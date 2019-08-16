ABC names Schieldt director of HR consulting

ABC of Wisconsin has hired Kate Schieldt as its director of human resources consulting.

Schieldt has more than 20 years experience in human resources with a major Wisconsin manufacturer and has extensive experience in human resources strategic development and implementation, compliance, policies and procedures, talent acquisitions, organizational development, compensation and benefits, performance management, environmental health and safety, occupational health, on-site medical clinic and self-insured worker’s compensation program. Schieldt also owned and operated her own human resource consultancy firm, working with small to mid-size employers throughout southern Wisconsin.

Schieldt earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Master of Business Administration from Edgewood College in Madison. She is a Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources and has held several board positions and leadership roles with these boards.