Evers sets up new office to reach carbon-free goal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is setting up a new office to help achieve his goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Evers included the goal in his state budget in March. Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee erased the proposal from the final spending plan.

The governor issued an executive order on Friday to set up the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy within the state Department of Administration.

The order requires the office to achieve his 100% carbon-free goal. Evers clarified to reporters Friday that the order is not a mandate on utilities.

The order also calls for the state to follow the carbon-reduction goals listed in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

Evers announced in February that Wisconsin was joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group of mostly Democratic governors committed to carrying out the accord.