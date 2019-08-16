Quantcast
Home / Government / Greenfire apparent low bidder for Waukesha city hall

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 16, 2019 2:53 pm

Greenfire Management Services is the apparent low bidder for the construction of a new city hall for Waukesha.

