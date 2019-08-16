J.F. Ahern earns leadership in sustainability award

J.F. Ahern has been named a 2019 Association for Facilities Engineering Leadership in Sustainability Award honoree.

The award is one of many that the AFE bestows through the AFE Honors™ program, which recognizes the achievements made by facilities management professionals in the field as well as the contributions FMs make to the communities in which they live around the globe.

J.F. Ahern is a mechanical and fire protection contractor specializing in HVAC, plumbing, controls, sprinkler, extinguisher and alarm and fabrication for construction and service projects. Founded in 1880, the company has over 1,500 employees servicing commercial, industrial and manufacturing customers across the United States.