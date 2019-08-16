Quantcast
McMAHON adds Herman as municipal, civil engineer

By: Associated Press August 16, 2019 3:23 pm

McMAHON has added Steve Herman to its Environment and Infrastructure Division as a municipal and civil engineer.

Herman has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Iowa. His previous professional experience includes working as a consultant as part of the project management team for the Union Pacific Railroad’s High-Speed Railroad from Chicago to St. Louis, in addition to performing design on a variety of projects related to municipal engineering, parks and recreation, and site development.

