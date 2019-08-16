Wisconsin gains 800 construction jobs in July

Wisconsin gained 800 construction jobs from June to July, according to seasonally adjusted federal figures.

The Associated General Contractors of America reported on Friday that the increase put Wisconsin among the 25 states that saw rises in construction employment from June to July. Wisconsin was also among the 40 states that added construction jobs from July 2018 to July 2019, gaining 3,100 jobs during that year-long period.

The increase brought its tally for July to 125,500. Yet, even with the gains, there were plenty of signs that contractors are still struggling to find qualified workers.

“Kob openings at the end of June were the highest ever for June, suggesting that contractors are struggling to find all the workers they need in many states,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist.

To combat the labor shortage, AGC officials called on the Trump administration to put more into technical colleges. They all said immigration laws should be reformed to ensure that skilled construction workers from other countries have a means of entering the U.S. legally.