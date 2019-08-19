ALTAR-ATIONS: Berghammer oversees renovation of Lumen Christi Catholic Parish (PHOTOS)

Crews pressed ahead on Aug. 13 with the renovation and expansion of Lumen Christi Catholic Parish in Grafton. The project, which is being overseen by Berghammer Construction, includes the renovation of 14,000-square-feet at the church and the construction of a 5,000-square-foot addition. The church’s hexagon sanctuary is being modified, the position of its altar is being moved and a bell tower is being erected. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Paul Voge uses a reciprocating saw to cut an angle iron outside the church. Todd Wandsnider secures an angle iron for a masonry stone ledge. Ron Rauch checks his work while installing a bracket in a brick wall to support ducting.



