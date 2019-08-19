Madison Kraus-Anderson to move into new digs

The Madison office of Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. will be moving on Sept. 5 to 151 E. Wilson, Suite 100, in Madison. The office is currently at 4125 Terminal Drive in McFarland.

Kraus-Anderson opened its Madison office in 2001 to respond to the continued growth of construction projects in Wisconsin. The office employs 17 of full-time staff and hundreds of area subcontractors.

KA’s Madison office has constructed major projects in Wisconsin, including K-12 schools for the Gresham, Waupaca and Unity school districts; Gundersen Health System’s Behavior Health and parking facilities in La Crosse; and multiple projects for Scheels, Cabela’s, Fidelity Investments, Verizon, Lowes and Wilde Automotive Group.

The office is currently completing several noteworthy projects, including a new 77,000-square-foot clinic in Tomah for Gundersen Health System and a 248,000-square-foot addition to Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. KA is also completing a new 31,726-square-foot Infiniti dealership for Lupient Automotive Group in West Allis and a $6.5 million renovation and addition to Gresham Schools in Gresham.