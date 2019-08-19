Michels celebrates 60th anniversary

Michels Corp. is celebrating its 60th anniversary by dedicating the year to the people, projects and values that have helped the company grow from a regional gas distribution contractor into one of the largest utility and transportation contractors in North America.

Michels was established in Brownsville by Dale Michels, a pipeline welding foreman with an entrepreneurial spirit. Today, Michels is family owned and operated and regularly works in all 50 states. It has more than 8,000 employees and 40 offices throughout the United States and three in Canada.