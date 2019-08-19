Vertical work starts on Foxconn factory

Crews overseen by the construction manager Gilbane | Exyte began work on Monday on the 993,460-square-foot plant Foxconn Technology Group is building in Mount Pleasant for the manufacture of liquid-crystal-display panels.

The factory, a Gen 6 plant that will be smaller than the Gen 10 plant Foxconn had originally said it would build, will consist in large part of more than 400 precast panels. Each of those will weigh as much as 75,000 pounds and measure 14 inches thick and as much as 48 feet long. The panels will be lifted into place using two cranes.

In return for the project, Foxconn stands to receive more than $4 billion worth of state and local incentives, provided it meets certain hiring and spending goals.