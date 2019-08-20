Bradley Corp. hires Owens, promotes Vickery

Bradley Corp. has hired Mark Owens as its director of commercial sales and Mike Vickery has been promoted to commercial business development director.

The job appointments have been made as the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment reorganizes its sales organization.

Owens will oversee sales growth by building relationships with industry customers, leading sales teams and strategic management of the wholesale rep channel. Owens, who is based in St. Louis, comes to Bradley from Lixil Water Technology, bringing a number of years of sales experience with multiple plumbing manufacturers.

Vickery will lead Bradley’s Commercial Washroom Business Development Specification Team as well as spearhead the company’s new Inside Sales and Account Management Team. A 10-year Bradley veteran who works in the company’s Menomonee Falls headquarters, Vickery has held multiple positions in Bradley’s sales organization, including Government Specifications manager and Division 10 National Sales and Service manager among others.