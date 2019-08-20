Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Bradley Corp. hires Owens, promotes Vickery

Bradley Corp. hires Owens, promotes Vickery

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 20, 2019 9:52 am

Mike Vickery

Mike Vickery

Mark Owens

Mark Owens

Bradley Corp. has hired Mark Owens as its director of commercial sales and Mike Vickery has been promoted to commercial business development director.

The job appointments have been made as the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment reorganizes its sales organization.

Owens will oversee sales growth by building relationships with industry customers, leading sales teams and strategic management of the wholesale rep channel. Owens, who is based in St. Louis, comes to Bradley from Lixil Water Technology, bringing a number of years of sales experience with multiple plumbing manufacturers.

Vickery will lead Bradley’s Commercial Washroom Business Development Specification Team as well as spearhead the company’s new Inside Sales and Account Management Team. A 10-year Bradley veteran who works in the company’s Menomonee Falls headquarters, Vickery has held multiple positions in Bradley’s sales organization, including Government Specifications manager and Division 10 National Sales and Service manager among others.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo