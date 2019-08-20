WisDOT wins pair of America’s Transportation Awards

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has won two America’s Transportation Awards, an initiative sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the American Automobile Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Zoo Interchange project (Milwaukee) was recognized for “Best Use of Technology and Innovation – Large Category.” The project team was credited for using 3D technology and modeling to help create solutions to alleviate merging and weaving traffic. This led to smoother traffic flow, and the 3D modeling helped to limit construction impacts while improving safety and efficiency. Additionally, the project staff were credited for their public outreach efforts on the construction itself.

The Half Moon Lake (Grand Avenue) Bridge project (Eau Claire) was recognized for “Quality of Life/Community Development – Small Category.” The project team was credited for making substantial improvements to the bridge leading traffic to Carson Park. The former bridge had become structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. Narrow lanes increasingly created safety concerns for the variety of traffic – joggers, cyclists, motorists – using the park. A wider bridge also includes improved lighting, navigational clearance for kayaks and canoes using the waterway below and extended recreational areas to further distance pedestrians from vehicular traffic.

The awards came as part of the Midwestern states regional competition for the 12th annual America’s Transportation Awards. WisDOT was one of six state departments honored in the competition.