Woman dies, man injured in fall into Winnebago County quarry

Woman dies, man injured in fall into Winnebago County quarry

By: Associated Press August 20, 2019 9:46 am

POYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.

The incident happened on Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating the incident, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the area.

They were found by a friend at the bottom of the quarry, where there is roughly a 40- to 50-foot drop. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene. The 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital.

