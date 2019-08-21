Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Frame Park (Waukesha) retaining wall

BUILDING BLOCKS: Frame Park (Waukesha) retaining wall

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 21, 2019 11:00 am

The project features a 10-foot wide sidewalk adjacent to the parking lot, which provides an elevated viewing area. To add depth and visual interest to the retaining wall, baseball bat and ball motifs have been cast into the concrete structure.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo