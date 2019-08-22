Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Women in Construction / Vonderberg never settles for standard thinking on projects

Vonderberg never settles for standard thinking on projects

By: Brooke Strickland August 22, 2019 5:00 pm

From a young age, Agatha Vonderberg knew she wanted to pursue a career in architecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo