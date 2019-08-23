Quantcast
Mead & Hunt acquires Sabra & Associates

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 23, 2019 9:47 am

Mead & Hunt has acquired Sabra & Associates, a consulting firm with an emphasis on the transportation sector.

SAI has a heavy presence in the mid-Atlantic states with five offices spanning the area, including offices in Columbia, Maryland; Washington, D.C., Vienna, Virginia, and two in Baltimore, Maryland. It has 120 team members.

The move gives both firms the opportunity to provide clients expanded consulting resources and service areas. SAI brings multi-modal transportation planning, travel demand modeling, GIS, traffic engineering, and highway design and construction inspection to Mead & Hunt’s Transportation team, which concentrates on roadway and bridge design and construction inspection.

In addition, SAI brings a focus in urban transit, freight logistics, signals and intelligent transportation systems planning and design.

 

