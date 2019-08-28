Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Madison officials change directions again on Judge Doyle project

Madison officials change directions again on Judge Doyle project

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 28, 2019 3:29 pm

A Madison committee on Monday backed away from its previous pick of a developer to finish the massive Judge Doyle Square project blocks from the state Capitol, instead favoring a company that drew criticism for its plans to hire a non-union contractor to build the project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo