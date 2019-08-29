Quantcast
Wanted: More construction workers in upper Midwest

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 29, 2019 11:48 am

A shortage of craft workers continues to bedevil the U.S. construction industry, according to a recent survey suggesting that 80 percent of contractors are having a hard time hiring qualified employees.

