Home / Construction / US construction spending rose a slight 0.1% in July

US construction spending rose a slight 0.1% in July

By: Associated Press September 3, 2019 12:21 pm

Ironworkers help build a commercial and residential building in Philadelphia on June 1. U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1% in July, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1% in July, aided by government spending on schools, sewers and the water supply.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that spending on construction projects in July occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of $1.29 trillion. So far this year, construction spending has tumbled 2.1%, dragged down by a sharp pullback in expenditures on homebuilding.
Spending on single-family houses picked up 1.4% in July, a possible response to lower mortgage rates. But private spending on the building of apartments, lodging and commercial spaces fell.

All told, private construction spending slipped 0.1%

Government spending accounted for July’s increase, as construction spending rose 0.4%. State and local governments accounted for most of the gains as spending on school construction rose. But federal construction spending fell by 2.4%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

