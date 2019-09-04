Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Finance committee OKs $1.5 million for tourism marketing

Finance committee OKs $1.5 million for tourism marketing

By: Associated Press September 4, 2019 1:59 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s finance committee has signed off on spending an additional $1.5 million on tourism marketing.

Gov. Tony Evers’ 2019-21 state budget would have given the Department of Tourism an additional $5 million for marketing. Republicans who control the finance committee walked that back to $1.5 million but held off on releasing the money because the department lacked a spending plan.

The department now says it wants to expand marketing efforts to perhaps three new markets from a list of 31 cities that includes Detroit, Phoenix and Denver.

The committee approved a motion releasing the money on a 12-4 vote on Wednesday. The motion requires tourism officials to report to the committee by Sept. 1, 2020, on the size of the audience reached, department website clicks and cities targeted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo