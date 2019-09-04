Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Report: Rate of new construction increases slowly again in 2018

Report: Rate of new construction increases slowly again in 2018

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 4, 2019 3:34 pm

Although property values rose last year at the fastest rate seen since the Great Recession, the rate of new construction was far slower — a fact that the Wisconsin Policy Forum argues raises questions about state rules that tie tax increases to new building projects.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo