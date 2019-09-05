CASE names Cianci as new vice president

CASE Construction Equipment has named Steve Cianci as its new vice president for North America.

Cianci joins CASE with more than 25 years of leadership at various global heavy equipment and industrial companies — most recently with Kalmar USA Inc.

Michel Marchand, who previously held the position, left in August to pursue new opportunities.

Cianci holds a master’s in Business Administration from Roosevelt University, and earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bentley University.

He will be based out of the CASE headquarters in Racine and lives with his family in northern Illinois.