Hughes to serve as CEO of WEDC

Hughes to serve as CEO of WEDC

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 5, 2019 1:02 pm

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the appointment of Missy Hughes to serve as secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Hughes has served as chief mission officer and general counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative since 2003. She has also served as a member of the Organic Trade Association since 2013, including terms as both president and vice president by election of fellow board members. She has previously served on the USDA’s Advisory Committee on Biotechnology & 21st Century Agriculture.

Hughes will begin on Oct. 1, becoming the final member of Evers’ cabinet team.

