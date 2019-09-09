Quantcast
Holtz Builders gets to work on Noah’s Ark project in Lake Delton (PHOTOS)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 9, 2019 11:42 am

Employees of Holtz Builders work on Wednesday on the Noah’s Ark Employee Housing project in Lake Delton. Holtz Builders is the general contractor on the project, which includes two buildings totaling 64,287 square feet of space. The first building has space for food services, a communal area and a retail store. The second, larger building, to be used for employee housing, will have 106 units and space for 400 beds. The project is scheduled to be turned over to the owner in the spring before the start of the tourist season. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

