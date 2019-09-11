BOMA-AOMA name award-winners, officers, directors

The Building Owners and Managers Association-Wisconsin and the Apartment Owners & Managers Association of Wisconsin (BOMA-AOMA) have announced its Leadership and Apartment awards-winners.

BOMA-AOMA also installed officers and directors for 2019-2020 on Sept. 10.

Building Owners & Managers Association-Wisconsin

President – Elmer Megna

First Vice President – Gabe Fernandez

Second Vice President – Terry Gallant Secretary/Treasurer – Kim Guerrero

Immediate Past President – Hank Schneider

Director – Susan Ertel

Director – Chase Gravengood

Director – Alix Higelmire

Director – Sherry King

Director – Wendy Sky

Director – Scott Wollenzien

Professional Service Board Member – Quinn Hanson Professional Service Board Member – Angie Hoehnen

Apartment Owners and Managers Association of Wisconsin:

President – David Byczek

President-Elect – Casey Duffey

Secretary/Treasurer – Kami Brauer

Immediate Past President – Wendy Burke

Director – Jennifer Ade

Director – Reggie Belanger

Director – Theresa Bouton

Director – Steve Ciesielski

Professional Service Board Member – Kayla Stoflet-Santillanes