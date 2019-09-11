BOMA-AOMA name award-winners, officers, directors

The Building Owners and Managers Association-Wisconsin and the Apartment Owners & Managers Association of Wisconsin (BOMA-AOMA) have announced its Leadership and Apartment awards-winners.
BOMA-AOMA also installed officers and directors for 2019-2020 on Sept. 10.
Building Owners & Managers Association-Wisconsin
President – Elmer Megna
First Vice President – Gabe Fernandez
Second Vice President – Terry Gallant Secretary/Treasurer – Kim Guerrero
Immediate Past President – Hank Schneider
Director – Susan Ertel
Director – Chase Gravengood
Director – Alix Higelmire
Director – Sherry King
Director – Wendy Sky
Director – Scott Wollenzien
Professional Service Board Member – Quinn Hanson Professional Service Board Member – Angie Hoehnen
Apartment Owners and Managers Association of Wisconsin:
President – David Byczek
President-Elect – Casey Duffey
Secretary/Treasurer – Kami Brauer
Immediate Past President – Wendy Burke
Director – Jennifer Ade
Director – Reggie Belanger
Director – Theresa Bouton
Director – Steve Ciesielski
Professional Service Board Member – Kayla Stoflet-Santillanes