BOMA-AOMA name award-winners, officers, directors

BOMA-AOMA name award-winners, officers, directors

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 11, 2019 11:07 am

The Building Owners and Managers Association-Wisconsin and the Apartment Owners & Managers Association of Wisconsin (BOMA-AOMA) have announced its Leadership and Apartment awards-winners.

CLICK HERE FOR THE WINNERS.

BOMA-AOMA also installed officers and directors for 2019-2020 on Sept. 10.

Building Owners & Managers Association-Wisconsin

President – Elmer Megna
First Vice President – Gabe Fernandez
Second Vice President – Terry Gallant Secretary/Treasurer – Kim Guerrero
Immediate Past President – Hank Schneider
Director – Susan Ertel
Director – Chase Gravengood
Director – Alix Higelmire
Director – Sherry King
Director – Wendy Sky
Director – Scott Wollenzien
Professional Service Board Member – Quinn Hanson Professional Service Board Member – Angie Hoehnen

Apartment Owners and Managers Association of Wisconsin:

President – David Byczek
President-Elect – Casey Duffey
Secretary/Treasurer – Kami Brauer
Immediate Past President – Wendy Burke
Director – Jennifer Ade
Director – Reggie Belanger
Director – Theresa Bouton
Director – Steve Ciesielski
Professional Service Board Member – Kayla Stoflet-Santillanes

