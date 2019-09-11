OSHA fines Racine contractor $1,800 for worker death on Milwaukee job site

Quantcast
By: Nate Beck September 11, 2019 2:57 pm

Azarian Wrecking, of Racine, agreed to pay the Occupational Safety and Health Administration $1,800 after an employee driving a forklift was killed by a fall through an elevator shaft at a Milwaukee job site in March.

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

