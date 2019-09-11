Penta Technologies makes leadership changes

Brookfield-based Penta Technologies has announced the restructuring of its executive team in support of the company’s pivot to an agile software development methodology.

Penta founder and CEO Karl Koenig has promoted VP of Product Bill Wagner to the role of president. In this newly created role, Wagner will be responsible for leading Penta’s long-term strategy, product portfolio and demand generation activities.

Penta VP of Customer Experience Laura Henderson has been promoted to chief operation officer. Henderson will report to Wagner and will be responsible for Penta’s value delivery strategies and tactics, including software development, implementation, accounting and human resources.

Penta’s Labor Productivity Suite is slated for launch later this calendar year and will serve as a stand-alone suite of web-based point solutions for managing a complex field labor force, eliminating paper-based field reporting and maximizing productivity.

— Leon Doitscher, For The Daily Reporter