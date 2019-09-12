Quantcast
Baltimore fines contractor for not hiring enough black-owned firms

By: Associated Press September 12, 2019 9:36 am

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore is fining a construction contractor $40,000 for failing to turn enough work over to black-owned companies.

The Baltimore Sun reports it’s the first time the city has punished a contractor for not meeting minority-contracting goals requiring companies to provide a certain amount of work to firms owned by racial minorities and women.

The Virginia-based sewer company AM-Liner won an $11 million city contract in 2014, but a black business owner accused an AM-Liner employee of using a racial slur during a meeting that year. He pulled his utilities company out of the deal, and AM-Liner reportedly failed to hire another black-owned company in its place.

An AM-Liner attorney disputed the accusations and said Baltimore delayed bringing the incident to their attention, preventing an investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

