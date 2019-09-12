Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Flooding closes roads, causes evacuations in Green Bay

Flooding closes roads, causes evacuations in Green Bay

By: Associated Press September 12, 2019 9:22 am

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in parts of northeastern Wisconsin and forced evacuations in Green Bay. And forecasters say more downpours and damaging winds are expected through Thursday.

Brown County emergency managers told resident in one section of the city they should leave Wednesday if they didn’t want to get trapped in their homes.

WLUK-TV reports the emergency management center advised people not to stay in their home if water has breached the structure or touched the furnace or any part of the electrical system.

City inspectors planned to canvass flooded neighborhoods after the water has receded to insure structures are safe to be occupied.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Grant County Thursday and a flood watch for south central and southeastern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo