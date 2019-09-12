Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn pulls plans for nine-story building at project site (UPDATE)

Foxconn pulls plans for nine-story building at project site (UPDATE)

By: Nate Beck September 12, 2019 3:09 pm

Foxconn Technology Group is planning a nine-story, globe-shaped building for its campus in the village of Mount Pleasant, according to plans submitted to local officials.

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo