ROC Ventures wins economic development award for Ballpark Commons

ROC Ventures of Franklin won the Public Private Partnership award for its Ballpark Commons project at the annual Community and Economic Development Awards ceremony held Sept. 11 at The Edgewater Hotel in Madison. The CEDA Awards program was established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association to recognize businesses, projects and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.

The Public Private Partnership award honors projects, programs or initiatives that have been successful due to exceptional collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The $255 million, 168-acre Ballpark Commons project is a sports-anchored, mixed-use development that includes a 4,000-seat baseball stadium, over 75,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, and a five-building, 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The development will also include a golf entertainment complex and several restaurants.

Ballpark Commons was made possible through a partnership between the city, ROC Ventures and other development stakeholders. The project, financed with private investment secured by tax increment financing, will create up to 200 full-time jobs, 450 seasonal jobs and 650 construction jobs, as well as increase the local tax base by over $170 million.