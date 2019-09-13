Quantcast
DEEP LEARNING: MSOE celebrates opening of Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 13, 2019 1:41 pm

The Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall. (Staff photo by Dan Shaw)

A crowd gathered on Friday to celebrate the official opening of the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall.

The 64,000-square-foot building, at 1025 N. Milwaukee St., features a cutting-edge supercomputer and will offer courses on everything from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, robotics and cloud computing.

The project was paid for in large part by a $34 million gift from Dwight Diercks, an MSOE graduate and senior vice president of software engineering at the tech company NVIDIA, and his wife, Dian. On Friday, Diercks and MSOE President John Walz said the MSOE’s course offerings on AI and similar technologies have already proved more popular than expected and that graduates of the programs will find that employers will compete to hire them.

