Home / Commercial Construction / NEW DIGS: IBEW Local 494 opens south-side training center

NEW DIGS: IBEW Local 494 opens south-side training center

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 13, 2019 1:51 pm

IBEW Local 494's south-side training center. (Photo courtesy of Local 494)

Representatives of Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers gathered with various public officials on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the union’s new south-side training center, in Greenfield.

The center, at 6300 Layton Ave., is in a building that had once held an ITT Technical Institute branch. The new center will give IBEW Local 494 an additional 34,000 square feet of training space. In conjunction with a north-side center on Watertown Plank Road, it will provide training opportunities for the union’s roughly 2,500 mebmers, as well as about 300 apprentices a year.

