NEW DIGS: IBEW Local 494 opens south-side training center

Representatives of Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers gathered with various public officials on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the union’s new south-side training center, in Greenfield.

The center, at 6300 Layton Ave., is in a building that had once held an ITT Technical Institute branch. The new center will give IBEW Local 494 an additional 34,000 square feet of training space. In conjunction with a north-side center on Watertown Plank Road, it will provide training opportunities for the union’s roughly 2,500 mebmers, as well as about 300 apprentices a year.