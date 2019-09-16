SCHOOL WORK: Scherrer crews expand, renovate Waterford middle school (PHOTOS)

Contractors work on Sept. 6 on a renovation and expansion of Fox River Middle School in Waterford. Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the project and Plunkett Raysich Architects is the architect. The school is getting a 137,000-square-foot-addition that will have a gymnasium, music and science classrooms, a common area and office space. Beyond that, 60,000-square-feet of the existing building are being renovated. The $24.9 million project is scheduled for completion in October 2020. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Cody Ferrari of Scherrer Construction inspects and secures a rebar mat before a concrete pour. Erich Schwertfeger, a mason, chisels stone while setting part the building’s veneer. Jim Berberich uses a hammer drill to set an inspection mark while preparing for a concrete pour.



