Bukacek Construction names third generation owner

Bukacek Construction has been acquired by the third generation of the Bukacek family. Andrea Bukacek, who is the granddaughter of the founder of the company, acquired the company and is the new CEO.

The shareholder vote was unanimous and the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. With this acquisition, Andrea Bukacek becomes the first female owner of the company in its history.

The company’s former CEO, Jim Cairns, is now president of the company.

Bukacek Construction has worked on projects such as Milwaukee-based Kriete Truck Centers, Sturtevant-based Andis Co., Racine Dental Group, Whole Foods Market Upper East Side Milwaukee and Educator’s Credit Union.

The company is now in its fourth life cycle having been owned and managed by founder James Bukacek, Nick Bukacek (James’ son), Jim Cairns and now Andrea Bukacek (Nick’s daughter). The company had been in the Bukacek family for 42 years before Nick Bukacek, who was a civil engineer and carpenter, sold it to his employees in 2001 and retired in 2005. Nick Bukacek died in 2017. Andrea bought the company from the employee stock ownership plan that bought it from Nick Bukacek in 2001.

Andrea Bukacek grew up with her grandfather and father’s business and worked at the family company during summers in high school. Bukacek has 12 years of background in commercial real estate and commercial banking.

Jim Cairns started with the company initially as an apprentice carpenter under Andrea’s grandfather, James, who started the company with Andrea’s grandmother in 1963. Jim started with the company around the same time as Nick Bukacek.