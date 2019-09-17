Quantcast
Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue

By: Associated Press September 17, 2019 2:39 pm

Firefighters in Duluth, Minnesota,, battle a blaze at the Adas Israel Congregation on Monday. A preliminary investigation has found no signs of accelerants at the fire, which destroyed the historic synagogue in northern Minnesota, authorities said Monday. (Dan Kraker/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota.

Duluth police and fire officials were scheduled to talk on Sunday about the investigation into the fire earlier last week at the Adas Israel Congregation in the city’s downtown.

The police did not immediately return a phone message Friday left by The Associated Press. A fire department spokesman says the building “is pretty much a total loss.”

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership total of 75. The construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.

Eight of 14 Torah scrolls, the holy books of Judaism, stored in the synagogue were saved.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

