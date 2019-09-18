BUILDING BLOCKS: Pointe Crossing at Delafield

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 18, 2019 10:56 am

This condominium project will stand at the entryway to Delafield from the west. Each of its townhome-style units will have a private garage, an outdoor patio overlooking a nearby park and three floors. The units can be bought as “white-box” condominiums, meaning the owners can choose all their own furnishing and finishes.

