Mortenson seeking subcontractors for new Foxconn project

Mortenson is seeking subcontractors for the construction of a so-called smart-manufacturing center at Foxconn’s factory complex in Mount Pleasant.

Mortenson has released an invitation to bid seeking subcontractors to help build the core and shell of the new center, which will be used mainly to make components for server racks. The types of work being sought relate to site utilities, asphalt, site concrete, landscaping, roofing, overhead doors, masonry and skylights, among other things. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

Rather than Foxconn itself, the building will be occupied by Foxconn Industrial Internet, or Fii, a subsidiary specializing in smart manufacturing and automation. Plans for the smart-manufacturing center were scheduled to go before the Mount Pleasant plan commission at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Design documents call for the center to have 260,000 square feet of space shared between a production floor and mezzanine. That building would also house manufacturing and staff employees, as well as packaging, shipping and receiving operations.

Foxconn plans to break ground on the new manufacturing center by mid-October and have the project substantially complete by May. The building would employ about 300 workers initially and could ultimately have as many as 500, according to plans. The new manufacturing building would have a precast exterior much like a manufacturing building that’s already under construction at the Foxconn site.

Planning documents list Eppstein Uhen Architects as the designer of the project, Pierce Engineering as the structural engineer, JDR Engineering as performing scoping for design build and JSD Professional Services, of Waukesha, as the landscape and civil-engineering contractor.

Separately on Wednesday, Foxconn officials announced Wednesday that Mortenson will also be overseeing the construction of a High-Performance Computing Data Center at the Mount Pleasant site. Plans for that project, initially calling for an 11,0000-square-foot domed structure, were before local officials last week but were pulled to allow time for design changes.

Jeff Gruhn, director of project development at Mortenson’s Wisconsin office, said company officials want to direct as much work as possible to Wisconsin companies.

“Our goal is to maximize participation from both local and diverse companies on each of these projects,” he said in a statement.

Work meanwhile continues on Foxconn’s main, 1million-square-foot manufacturing building at its complex. Foxconn has said its plant will be up and running by the end of 2020 and could employ about 1,500 people. The company will produce Generation 6 flatscreens at the site, instead of the more cutting-edge Generation 10 panels it had previously said it would make in Wisconsin.