C.G. Schmidt buys building for new Madison office

C.G. Schmidt announced plans Thursday to move its main Madison office into a building on West Washington Avenue.

The Milwaukee contractor said it had purchased a building at 433 W. Washington Ave. The offices there will eventually replace the office the general contractor now has on the fourth floor of a building at 10 Mifflin St.

The new building, which has five stories and 34,255 square feet of space, was bought from Keller Real Estate Group. It will be remodeled to give it modern features.

That work has already begun and is scheduled for completion in July of 2020. C.G. Schmidt, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, will occupy three of the buildings floors and lease out two floors to commercial and retail tenants.

“This move has been in the works since we first established a Madison office thirteen years ago,” said Eric Schmidt, C.G. Schmidt senior vice president and owner. “We want to make the statement to our clients, partners and the community as a whole that we are committed to being a Madison construction firm, being a Madison taxpayer, and that we are putting down permanent roots in Wisconsin’s Capitol city. It has taken our family a while to find the right location that meets our needs as a growing office and to define collaborative spaces that help us to serve our clients more efficiently. We now have that with this new building.”