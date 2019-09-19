Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Gollup oversees hydraulic equipment used to raise stadium roof

ON THE LEVEL: Gollup oversees hydraulic equipment used to raise stadium roof

By: Jimmy Nesbitt September 19, 2019 11:30 am

On many days this past year, Alex Gollup could be found at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — the soon-to-be new home of the Rangers Major League Baseball team.

Tagged with:

About Jimmy Nesbitt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo