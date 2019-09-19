Ratzburg, Henrichs join raSmith as senior project managers

Michael Ratzburg has joined raSmith as a senior project manager within the land surveying division.

Ratzburg has 30 years of experience in all facets of surveying, including ALTA boundary and topographic surveys, construction layout, Certified Survey Maps, plats of survey, and Wisconsin Department of Transportation and county right-of-way plats. He has additional experience staking roads, underground utilities, buildings and other new construction structures of varying size and scope, as well as with unmanned aircraft systems and UAS software.

Ratzburg is a professional land surveyor in Wisconsin and is a member of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors. He holds an associate degree in civil technologies from Gateway Technical Institute.

William Henrichs has joined raSmith as a senior project manager within the land surveying division.

Throughout his 27-year career, Henrichs has gained an array of industry experience with a specialty in land surveying of private site developments, including residential, commercial and institutional. He has provided services encompassing construction layout and staking, boundary surveys, subdivision plats, Certified Survey Maps, ALTA/NSPS maps, topographic surveys, legal exhibits, condominium plats, FEMA work, plus underground utility locations using Spar technology and pipeline layout. Notable projects for which Henrichs has led survey efforts in Milwaukee include the Northwestern Mutual Life commons and tower and the adjacent 7Seventy7 building, the Milwaukee streetcar, and the Potawatomi hotel and parking structure.

Henrichs is a professional land surveyor in Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison.