Alden joins AG Architecture as senior living designer

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 20, 2019 10:51 am

Andrew Alden

Andrew Alden has joined the AG Architecture design team.

Alden brings over 20 years of experience and has a diverse portfolio of award-winning senior-focused project work. He teaches, conducts post occupancy evaluations, publishes articles and presents at conferences. As a future-focused thought leader he supports industry organizations, such as the Society for the Advancement of Gerontological Environments, American Society of Aging, Environmental Design Research Association and Gerontological Society of America.

 

As part of the AG design team, Alden is supporting clients such as Nelson Development on an assisted living and memory care project called GreenHill Village in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

