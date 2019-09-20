Quantcast
Trending
Home / real estate / Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home up for auction

Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home up for auction

By: Associated Press September 20, 2019 3:14 pm

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions in September 2019 shows a home in Phoenix designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The Norman Lykes House will be up for auction in October 2019. Wright designed the home, nicknamed the "Circular Sun House" before his death in 1959. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

The Norman Lykes House, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, will go up for auction in October. Wright designed the home, nicknamed the “Circular Sun House,” before his death in 1959. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona home that architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed during the last year of his life is going on the auction block.

Heritage Auctions announced the Norman Lykes House in Phoenix will be up for bid next month.

The home has been on and off the market over the last few years and was last listed at around $2.7 million.

The auction house says in a news release that there will be no minimum starting bid at the Oct. 16 auction.

Wright designed the home, nicknamed the “Circular Sun House,” before his death in April 1959.

The 3,095-square-foot property in the city’s Biltmore neighborhood has three bedrooms, three baths and is on the edge of a mountain preserve.

The buyer would also get all the original mid-century modern furnishings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo