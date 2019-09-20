State awards $500,000 for projects to fight homelessness

Thirteen Wisconsin agencies will receive a total of $500,000 in grants to help people experiencing homelessness.

Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joaquin Altoro and Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness Director Michael Basford announced the award Wednesday.

In June, the WHEDA Board of Directors approved $500,000 in statewide funding for programs to help homelessness. Forty-four agencies in 25 counties that applied to receive grants, and after scoring the applications, a council awarded funding to these 13 projects:

ADVOCAP: $100,000 to help purchase a building in Oshkosh for a permanent supportive housing project that will provide 13 units;

Community Outreach Temporary Services: $70,000 for renovations and HVAC upgrades at its Appleton transitional housing facility;

Newcap: $70,000 to help purchase a duplex in Brown County to provide two permanent supportive housing units;

Racine Revitalization Partnership: $50,000 to help purchase 2 dwellings in Racine to provide three permanent supportive housing units;

YWCA of Madison: $50,000 for rehabilitation at its downtown Madison location, which has 111 units;

Housing Initiatives: $28,500 for security upgrades for 15 permanent supportive housing units in Madison;

Friends, Inc.: $28,000 for rehabilitation at its emergency shelter in West Bend;

Shawano Area Matthew 25: $25,000 for rehabilitation and accessibility upgrades for its Shawano emergency shelter;

Harbor House Crisis Shelters: $25,000 to help purchase five units of permanent supportive housing in Superior;

Tellurian: $20,000 for rehabilitation at its SRO project in Madison;

House of Hope Green Bay: $16,500 for security upgrades at its Green Bay emergency shelter;

Madison Area Urban Ministry: $13,000 for repairs at its medical shelter in Madison; and

Our Neighbors’ Place: $4,000 for repairs at its transitional housing facility in River Falls.

The organizations will receive the funds as soon as contracts are processed. They are expected to complete their projects within the next nine months.