OLD GLORY (PHOTOS)

A crowd gathers Friday outside the Milwaukee Soldiers Home as The Alexander Co. and the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee celebrate the start of work restoring the historic site. The restoration of six buildings on the site will create 101 housing units and support services for veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Enhanced Use Lease is helping to make the process possible. The Alexander Co. is receiving a long-term lease of the buildings and in turn is paying to renovating the buildings. J.P. Cullen & Sons is serving as the construction manager on the project and donated $20,000 to the restoration, which is slated to be complete in early in 2021. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Attendees gather outside of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home’s “Old Main,” one of the buildings being restored. Dr. Daniel Zomchek, director of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, makes remarks during Friday’s ceremony as the Milwaukee Soldiers Home’s “Old Main” stands behind him. Representatives of American Legion Post 415 present the colors at the start of the event.



