Ramirez named board president of Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Katherine Ramirez, founder & CEO of adBidtise, has been named board president of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

The Wisconsin chamber is the largest Veterans Chamber of Commerce in the United States.

Founded in 2015, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce serves veterans and military families by providing resources to support veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses across the state. The organization is dedicated to bringing together veterans, businesses, and community leaders around business development, workforce development and community support to ensure the success of Wisconsin veterans. There are currently over 65,000 veteran owned businesses in Wisconsin that employ over 168,000 people.

Ramirez launched adBidtise after a career as an advertising sales manager.