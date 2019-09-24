Person killed by excavator at Wisconsin Dells resort

A person was killed Monday after being struck by an excavator at the site of a utility job in the village of Lake Delton, according to police.

The Lake Delton Police Department said in a news release Monday that private contractors were performing utility work in the parking lot of the Hotel Rome, 1701 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, when an excavator struck a person at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said the incident did not involve any guests or employees of the hotel or the adjacent Mount Olympus resort.

Employees, emergency responders and police tried to perform life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

“After exhaustive efforts to resuscitate, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the news release. “After a preliminary investigation, no criminal activity is believed to have been a factor in the incident.”

Lake Delton police referred the investigation to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Daniel Hardman, Lake Delton police chief, declined to comment beyond the news release, referring a reporter to OSHA. Officials with OSHA’s Madison office did not return a message seeking comment.