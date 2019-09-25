Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 25, 2019 12:35 pm

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School now operates out of a 45,000-square-foot building in West Milwaukee. The school, which has been open for five years, has 398 students and expects to need space for as many as 500, as well as for college-preparatory and work-study courses.

