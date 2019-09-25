Construction worker killed on-the-job in Brown County crash

A construction worker was struck and killed by a reckless driver on Monday as he worked at the site of a condo development in the Brown County town of Ledgeview.

Eric Anderson, of De Pere, was struck by a pickup truck that crashed into a trailer that had stopped on the side of the road to unload a dump truck. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m., Monday on County Highway G in Ledgeview, WBAY TV reported. The driver of the vehicle, James Schott, of Kiel, was ejected after his pickup spun and flipped.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene and Schott was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office didn’t return messages seeking comment.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for Anderson’s funeral expenses.