Grunau, longtime Milwaukee developer, dies

Gary Grunau, the Milwaukee developer perhaps best known for his work along the city’s riverfront and at Schlitz Park, has died following a battle with brain cancer.

Grunau, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, is most closely associated with the transformation of the former Joseph Schlitz Brewing site into an office park. The 32-acre site now has about 40 tenants, including the Milwaukee Bucks, HSA Bank and National General Insurance.

He was also instrumental in the redevelopment of downtown Milwaukee with his work to establish as system of riverwalks primarily along the Milwaukee River. Other projects he worked on were related to the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Wisconsin Center and Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin.

Grunau will be remembered by friends and family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot House at Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Visitation services will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Rather than flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to the Gary P. Grunau “Good for Milwaukee” Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, 101 W. Pleasant St., Suite 210, Milwaukee, WI 53212.